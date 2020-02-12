Microsoft opens up Fluid Framework Preview to all enterprise customers

Microsoft first announced Fluid Framework at Build 2019 and later at Ignite 2019 Microsoft announced the public preview of Fluid Framework for end-users and developers. Today, Microsoft announced that the public preview of Fluid Framework is now available for all Office 365 enterprise users worldwide. Based on the feedback during limited preview phase, Microsoft has fixed several issues, improved performance of the service, and also released some improvements such as being able to pause animated GIF’s, insert local images, and a typing shortcut to quickly start checklists with [].

Fluid Framework offers the following three key capabilities.

First, experiences powered by the Fluid Framework will support multi-person coauthoring on web and document content at industry-leading speed and scale. Second, it provides a componentized document model that allows authors to deconstruct content into collaborative building blocks, use them across applications, and combine them in a new, more flexible kind of document. Third, the Fluid Framework makes room for intelligent agents to work alongside humans to translate text, fetch content, suggest edits, perform compliance checks, and more.

