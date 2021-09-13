Microsoft opens an R&D hub in Barcelona

Microsoft today announced the new R&D hub in Barcelona, Spain. This hub will focus on the application of AI technologies to improve user experience on the web. This hub will attract talent from all European countries and is part of the Search & AI team. For now, Microsoft will recruit 30 Software Engineers and Data Scientists specialized in advanced areas of software engineering including Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning and Deep Learning, and in the coming years, the hub may have up to 100 employees.

“Microsoft’s investment in our country is further proof of the high qualifications of our professionals and our ability to become a pole of attraction for talent. Around this hub we want to generate a vector of innovation in Artificial Intelligence – in collaboration with universities, research centers and technology companies, reinforcing our efforts to boost digital talent in Spain and training in machine learning technologies,” said Alberto Granados, GM at Microsoft Spain.

“We celebrate the announcement of this R&D center in artificial intelligence models and Microsoft’s commitment to our country. The government of Spain is promoting an ambitious digital agenda, supported by the Recovery Plan, which is already mobilizing important investments in the sectors of the most future,” said Nadia Calviño, First Vice-President of the Government of Spain and Minister for the Economy and Digital Transformation.

Job openings of this new hub is already live and you can check them out at Microsoft Careers site.

Source: Microsoft