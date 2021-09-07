Microsoft joins the Open Infrastructure Foundation as a Platinum Member

The OpenInfra Foundation supports several open source infrastructure software including infrastructure for AI, container native apps, edge computing and datacenter clouds that runs in production. Microsoft today announced that it has joined Open Infrastructure Foundation as a Platinum Member. Through this membership, Microsoft will:

represent the interests of its telecom customers in the OpenStack and broader OpenInfra community,

actively contribute to several OpenInfra projects, and

look for opportunities to integrate OpenInfra projects into Microsoft Azure product roadmap as it evolves.

“Microsoft joins an impressive group of companies as a Platinum Member of the new OpenInfra Foundation, including Ant Group, Ericsson, Facebook, FiberHome, Huawei, Red Hat, Tencent and Wind River, all of whom bring their expertise operating infrastructure at scale to the community writing open source software for the next decade of OpenInfra,” said Mark Collier, COO of the OpenInfra Foundation. “This includes software like OpenStack, which now powers 9 of the top 10 telecom networks in the world, Kata Containers which secures the world’s largest payment network, and Airship which powers the AT&T 4G and 5G networks in production today.”

“Microsoft is joining this effort to support building the next decade of open infrastructure technology because hybrid cloud is an important element of our technology portfolio,” said Ryan van Wyk, Partner Software Engineering Manager for Azure for Operators. “We believe in a variety of clouds: public and private, from hyperscale to edge, each tuned to the unique workloads that our customers need to deliver and we can’t do it without open source. We are here at the OpenInfra Foundation to participate in the community and work together to build and integrate open source technologies to deliver carrier-grade Microsoft Azure for Operators infrastructure.”

Source: OpenInfra