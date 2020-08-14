Microsoft today released a new Office build for Office Insiders on Windows in the Beta channel. The new Build 13205.20000 includes several bug fixes for various issues in Word, Outlook and Excel. You can read the official changelog below.

Excel Notable fixes We fixed an issue where if a user typed a formula name including the parenthesis and invoked help via F1, the help topic specific to that formula would not be displayed.

We fixed an issue where macro links to buttons were broken after restoring the file to an older version of Excel. Word Notable fixes We fixed an issue where the bullet picture icon didn’t display correctly. Outlook Notable fixes We fixed an issue where the Meeting page would continue to be displayed after the user switched tabs from the Meeting page to the Scheduling Assistant page.

To update to the latest Office Insider Preview Build, open any Office program and go to File> Account> Update Options> Update Now.