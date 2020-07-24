Microsoft today released a new Office Build for Office Insiders on Windows in the Beta channel. The new Build 13117.20000 includes a new feature for Visio and several bug fixes for various issues in Word and OneNote. You can read the official changelog below.

Visio Create charts with data in worksheet Visio Data Visualizer can help users convert their excel data into high quality flowcharts, swim line diagrams, and org charts. These diagrams can be viewed in Visio, downloaded as images, printed, etc. They can also be opened in Visio for richer editing capabilities. Word Notable fixes We fixed an issue where an occasional hang occurred while opening HTML files.

We fixed an issue where the Specific People option for Track Changes was disabled.

We fixed an issue where the placeholder text in the Search edit box would overflow if the application window was resized to a small dimension. OneNote Notable fixes We fixed an issue where the placeholder text in the Search edit box would overflow if the application window was resized to a small dimension.

To update to the latest Office Insider Preview Build, open any Office program and go to File> Account> Update Options> Update Now.