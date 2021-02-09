The latest Office for Mac Current Channel update brings new features to Word and PowerPoint

Microsoft yesterday released the February Current Channel (Preview) update for Office for Mac Insiders. This new Build 16.46.21020701 comes with new features for Word and PowerPoint. In Word, Mac users can now easily create content using their voice through the new dictation toolbar. In PowerPoint, Microsoft has improved the animated GIF support. Find the full change log below.

Word

Dictation just got better

It’s now easier to create content with your voice with the new dictation toolbar, voice commands, and auto-punctuation support.

PowerPoint

Create GIFs with transparent backgrounds

When exporting to an Animated GIF, a new option will allow you to make the background transparent.

Export animated GIFs in a range

Select a range of slides when exporting to animated GIF.