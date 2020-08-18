Microsoft rolling out the new commenting experience to Office Insiders on Windows Current Channel (Preview)

Microsoft today announced that it is rolling out the new commenting experience to Office Insiders on Windows Current Channel (Preview). This new commenting experience comes with features such as the ability to add comment to objects, @ mentions colleagues and more.

Here’s how you can create a comment thread:

Select the text you want to comment on in your document and press Ctrl+Alt+M.

Type your comment, and then click Post.

You can learn more about the commenting experience in detail from the source link below.

Source: Microsoft