Microsoft rolling out the new commenting experience to Office Insiders on Windows Current Channel (Preview)

by Pradeep

 

Microsoft today announced that it is rolling out the new commenting experience to Office Insiders on Windows Current Channel (Preview). This new commenting experience comes with features such as the ability to add comment to objects, @ mentions colleagues and more.

GIF of modern commenting experience

Here’s how you can create a comment thread:

  • Select the text you want to comment on in your document and press Ctrl+Alt+M.
  • Type your comment, and then click Post.

You can learn more about the commenting experience in detail from the source link below.

Source: Microsoft

Some links in the article may not be viewable as you are using an AdBlocker. Please add us to your whitelist to enable the website to function properly.

Related
Comments