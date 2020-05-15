Microsoft has released a new Office Build for Office Insiders on Windows. The new Build 12905.20000 comes with Surface Buds support for Powerpoint and it also offers plenty of fixes. You can read the official changelog below:
Excel
- Make a PDF connection: Connect to, import, refresh data from a PDF. Learn more
Outlook
- Find just what you need: Narrow your search with options like folder, sender, date, attachment info, and more.
PowerPoint
- No need for a clicker: your earbuds have you covered: Use your Surface Earbuds to control your PowerPoint presentations. Important: You must pair your Surface Earbuds in the Surface Audio app for Windows 10 in order to use gestures to control presentations. Instructions for getting started with the Surface Audio app on Windows 10 are available here. Learn more
Word
- Auto-apply or recommend sensitivity labels: Office can recommend or automatically apply a sensitivity label based on the sensitive content detected.
Resolved issues
Excel
- We fixed an issue that resulted in improved performance time for users when they deleted merged columns.
- We fixed an issue that caused printer names to be duplicated in the list of available printers.
PowerPoint
- We fixed an issue where keyboard shortcuts and spell check wouldn’t function as expected when using an English Switzerland (QWERTZ) keyboard.
Word
- We fixed an issue where adding a new comment on a blank document wouldn’t do anything.
- We fixed an issue where inserting or updating an Index in a document containing more than a hundred entries would result in the application crashing.
- We fixed an issue where files with custom xml values opened extremely slowly.
Office Suite
- We fixed an issue in Visual Basic for Applications in Microsoft Office where certain VBA projects that contain references to code libraries with DBCS characters in the library name or library path would be viewed by the Office application as corrupt on load.
To update to the latest Office Insider Preview Build, open any Office program and go to File> Account> Update Options> Update Now.
Comments