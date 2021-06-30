Microsoft Office app on iOS will soon offer a clearer view of your PDFs

Microsoft today announced the release of the July Beta Channel update for Office app on iOS. This new Version 2.51 (21062802) build comes with a new improvement for PDF reading.

Previously, the Office app title bar could get in the way of focusing on your content. With this update, the on-screen aspects of the app disappear when you scroll through the PDF, allowing you to focus on your document. To bring back the title bar, simply tap anywhere on the canvas and it will appear. After installing the latest Insider build, just open a PDF in Office Mobile to try out this feature.

Source: Microsoft