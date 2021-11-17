Microsoft has pushed a new update for its Office app on iOS, taking the app to Version 2.55. The update latest update includes the ability to download PDFs and then open them when offline. The update includes no other new features and changes, nor does it offer bug fixes and performance improvements. You can read the full official changelog below.

Changelog

Open PDFs when Offline: You can download PDF files and access them when offline.

This new Office iOS app combines Word, Excel, and PowerPoint into one app while maintaining all the functionalities of the individual Word, Excel, and PowerPoint apps. The app includes features such as the ability to type with your voice in Word, and more.

To get access to all the exciting features, you can download the Office app on your iPhone or iPad from the below link or visit the App Store.