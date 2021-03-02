Microsoft now certifies hardware with audio and video optimized for Microsoft Teams

At Ignite today, Microsoft announced that it now certifies hardware with audio and video optimized for Microsoft Teams meetings and calling. Dell last month announced the world’s first video conferencing monitors certified for Microsoft Teams, you can read about it here. With these monitors, you can instantly join meetings with a one-touch dedicated Microsoft Teams button.
- The new P15 Video Bar from Poly is an easy-to-mount peripheral that transforms an existing monitor into a high-quality Teams endpoint.
- Another Teams certified peripheral, the new Cam130 by Aver, integrates lights as well, allowing users to present their best selves in video meetings.
Source: Microsoft
