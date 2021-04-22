Microsoft News for iOS gets updated with useful new features

Microsoft News app has received an update on iOS. Taking the app version to 3.2.44, the update brings a new design and some improvements.

Talking about what’s new, the update gives you the ability to hide new sources you don’t want to see. Also, the updated News app gives you quick access to weather, search, and more. Add to that, the Microsoft News app now has a fresh design. You can read the full official changelog below.

Changelog

Enjoy the same trusted and personalized news from Microsoft—but now with a new look and added features. You can hide news sources you don’t want to see, plus get quick access to weather, search, and more.

You can download the Microsoft News app from the below link, or you can go to the Apple App Store and search for the app.

via Onmsft