In an effort to increase the reach of its news app on Android, Microsoft has added support for four new editions in the Microsoft News app. The news app will now be available in the United Arab Emirates (Arabic), Saudi Arabia (Arabic), Egypt (Arabic) and Israel (Hebrew). With the latest update installed, you’ll be able to use the Microsoft News app in the aforementioned editions.

Otherwise, the latest update takes the app to Version 20.023.01. You can see the official changelog below.

Changelog

Thanks to your feedback, we’ve added support for Arabic and Hebrew languages and have enabled four new app editions – United Arab Emirates (Arabic), Saudi Arabia (Arabic), Egypt (Arabic) and Israel (Hebrew). You can change your edition from the Settings page in the app.

Microsoft News keeps you updated with what’s happening in your country and in the world. It also gives you several important options to personalize the news category. And most importantly, you have support for the dark theme.

You can download and install the Microsoft News app on your Android smartphone from this link, or you can visit the Google Play Store and search for the app.