Microsoft News for Android has received a new update. Taking the app to Version 20.149.01, the update introduces a new edition for China(Simplified Chinese). Beyond that, the update brings no changes, fixes, and improvements. To change your edition, you can head over to the Settings page in the app. You can see the official changelog below.

Microsoft recently added the Fluent Design-based icon to the Microsoft News app, replacing the old one. The app also gives you alerts and all the latest news related to the COVID-19 disease.

You can download and install the Microsoft News app on your Android smartphone from this link. Alternatively, you can click on the below link to download and install the app on your Android smartphone.