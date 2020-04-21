Microsoft News app for iOS updated with new icon and in-depth coverage of COVID-19

Early this month, we reported that Microsoft News Android app got updated with new logo and app icon. Today, Microsoft released similar update to Microsoft News app for iOS devices.

Microsoft has updated the logo and app icon to reflect the breadth and depth of trusted local, national, and global stories from over 4,500 media brands provided by Microsoft News.

In addition to the new logo, this update now shows the latest news and alerts on COVID-19. This will allow users to get access to Microsoft News’ in-depth coverage of the global pandemic.

You can download the updated Microsoft News app here from App Store.