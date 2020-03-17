Microsoft will reveal exciting new features for game developers later this week

In the wake of multiple companies pulling out of the event over coronavirus related concerns, GDC 2020 was officially postponed until later in the year. Since GDC got postponed, Microsoft is now hosting a virtual DirectX Developer Day on Mixer to share next generation of graphics innovation.

DirectX Developer Day is going to be a great day for game developers as Microsoft is going to announce exciting new features, show never-before-seen demos, and also do a deep dive into both PIX and shader compiler.

The Microsoft DirectX team, along with partners from AMD and NVIDIA, will be streaming a series of talks covering how we’re pushing gaming graphics into the future.

If you are interested, you can attend DirectX Developer Day at 10:00 AM PDT, Thursday, March 19, here.

Source: Microsoft