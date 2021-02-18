Microsoft delivers .NET 6 Preview 1 with many compelling improvements

Yesterday, Microsoft released the first preview of .NET 6 with several new improvements. .NET 6 will be a major release with major improvements across all parts of .NET, including for cloud, desktop, and mobile apps. Some of the new improvements that will be part of .NET 6 are listed below.

Microsoft is integrating the Android, iOS, and macOS capabilities that are part of Xamarin into .NET 6.

Microsoft is extending what you can do with Blazor into a new kind of hybrid client app — combining web and native UI together — that can be used for desktop and mobile scenarios.

.NET Multi-platform App UI is a modern UI toolkit that builds upon and extends Xamarin as part of .NET 6 unification.

Microsoft is making the build run significantly faster with a set of performance-related projects. Another improvement will enable your code edits to be applied to a live process without restarting it.

Improvements to ARM64 support. On Windows, Microsoft is adding support for Windows Forms and Windows Presentation Framework (WPF), with initial support in Preview 1. On Mac, Microsoft is adding support for Apple Silicon (Arm64) chips (native and emulated), with initial support in Preview 1.

Container improvements: Improve scaling in containers, and better support for Windows process-isolated containers. We also plan a new form of container performance testing focused on density and aggregate machine performance. Reduce container image size using PGO (more on that later; see “very cold” split). Increase startup and throughput performance by using ready to run version bubbles. Increase startup and throughput performance by using modern vector instructions by default. [Advanced scenario] Enable large page support with ready to run composite images.



You can download .NET 6 Preview 1, for Windows, macOS, and Linux using the below links.

The final release of .NET 6 will be released in November 2021 and you can read about all the improvements coming to .NET 6 in the source link below.

Source: Microsoft