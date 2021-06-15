Microsoft Modern Webcam with support for 1080p HDR video now available for order

Back in April, Microsoft announced the new Microsoft Modern Webcam delivering 1080p, HDR, 78° field of view video for just $69.99 USD. This new webcam is now available for order from Microsoft Store.

Microsoft Modern Webcam’s True Look feature ensures you look your best with auto white balance, auto light adjustment, and facial retouch. Featuring a Microsoft Teams LED usage indicator, plus controls that let you open and close the privacy shutter to turn Teams video on and off. The cable storage and carrying case doesn’t crowd your workspace or bag and is out of the way on calls.

Microsoft Modern Webcam features:

High-quality video with HDR and True Look that deliver facial retouch, auto light adjustment, and auto focus to help you look your best.

Easily secure to your monitor, laptop, desk, or tripod.

With up to 1080p video and expansive 78° field of view.

Convenient plug-and-play design.

You can order Microsoft Modern Webcam here for $69.99.