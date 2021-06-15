Microsoft Modern USB-C Speaker now available for order

In April, Microsoft announced the new Modern USB-C Speaker that will offer high-quality audio for meetings, calls and casual music listening. Microsoft Modern USB-C Speaker is now available for order from Microsoft Store for $99.99.

The Modern USB-C Speaker is Microsoft Teams certified and comes with a powerful speaker driver, dual microphones and intuitive controls and indicators.

Intuitive meeting controls: Featuring easy-to-use buttons, including mute control with status light to easily see whether you can be heard.

Optimized for voice: High-quality speakers are optimal for meetings, calls, and music.

Certified for Microsoft Teams: Seamlessly integrates with your Surface or other Windows 10 PC. With quick-access control panel for Microsoft Teams calls.

Noise-reducing microphone: Omni-directional, background noise-reducing microphone captures your voice better than your PC alone.

Premium, compact design: Cable storage and carrying case doesn’t crowd your workspace or bag and is out of the way on calls.

USB-C connection: Offering plug-and-play ease.

The Microsoft Modern USB-C Speaker can be ordered here for $99.99 USD.