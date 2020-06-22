Microsoft will use Mixer’s tech capabilities in Microsoft Teams

Microsoft today made an announcement that it will be shutting down Mixer, its official game streaming service. Microsoft is teaming up with Facebook to enable the Mixer community to move to Facebook Gaming. You can learn more about it here. It is important to note that Microsoft is not selling Mixer to Facebook. So, the technology behind Mixer product will remain at Microsoft. Even though consumers won’t be able to use Mixer after July 22, Microsoft will be using Mixer’s technical capabilities in Microsoft Teams to offer better live video experience. Microsoft offered the below the details on how it will use Mixer technology in Microsoft Teams.
- Microsoft Teams will leverage Mixer’s deep investments in ultra-low latency video streaming, real-time interactivity, and video distribution technology to accelerate our ability to support a variety of video-first, virtual experiences from meetings to live events to other broadcast scenarios.
- Applying these fan-centric capabilities to new productivity experiences will create immersive ways for Teams to empower people, teams, and organizations to better engage in virtual gatherings at work and school.
Source: Microsoft
