Last night Microsoft pushed the first 20H2 build to Windows Insiders in the Beta channel (formerly called Slow Ring). However, it looks like the company isn’t done releasing builds for this week.

According to Aggiornamenti Lumia, it looks like Microsoft is also gearing up to roll out the first 21H1 build for the Dev channel (formerly called Fast Ring). The Build 20150 will come with ISO files which will make it easier for Windows Insiders to upgrade to the new build.

21H1 is coming today! Build 20150 (ps: ISOs included) #windowsinsiders pic.twitter.com/ZjqTeek3XV — Aggiornamenti Lumia (@ALumia_Italia) June 17, 2020

Microsoft usually releases Windows 10 late in the day so there’s still a few hours before the build rolls out to Windows Insiders. We do expect the company to share more information along with the build. However, the first 21H1 build is not expected to be a major update as it will just prepare the system for the new updates.