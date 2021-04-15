Reverse engineer Alessandro Paluzzi has discovered Microsoft is working on a feature for Outlook mobile designed for when your email just needs a few words as a reply.

The feature would let you reply directly from the notification, as is possible with messaging apps.

Currently, when you choose Reply from a notification you are taken to the full Outlook Mobile app.

As noted earlier, the feature only appears suitable for the shortest replies but having the option available may be quite useful.

It is not known if Microsoft will eventually roll out the feature. What do our readers think of Direct Replies? Let us know below.