Microsoft is holding a virtual press event on the 30th March where they are expected to announce new Office 365 features for consumers.

The Verge reports that Microsoft 365 may be extended to consumers, and may include apps such as “Teams for Life”, which is a version of the collaboration software optimised for families, including offering a shared calendar, location sharing and document sharing.

Other elements may include a password manager.

Microsoft is reportedly not announcing new Surface hardware, which will likely reduce interest somewhat.

The event is, however, being held online mainly due to the coronavirus threat, and for the same reason, remote presence software optimised for families which may be separated for extended periods of time is also rather timely.

The event is being held at 8 AM PT / 11 AM ET /3 PM GMT on Monday, March 30th.?