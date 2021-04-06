Microsoft releases new Mac Current Channel build for Office Insiders with several new features

Microsoft yesterday released a new Office Insider build for Mac Current Channel (Preview) Release users. This new build comes with several new features for Word, Outlook, PowerPoint and more. With this build, PowerPoint users on Mac can enjoy the popular Presenter Coach feature. Also, Microsoft Editor now offers writing suggestions in a single click on Word and Outlook. Find the full change log below.

April 5, 2021 | Build 16.48.21040401

Word

Enjoy richer collaboration in Word with our new modern comments. Users can @mention and post their comments without worrying that co-authors will see their comments before they are complete. Modern comments creates one, consistent commenting experience across Word, Excel and PowerPoint, and enables comment notifications that allow users to respond to comments directly from email notifications.

Word, Outlook

Editor offers writing suggestions in a single click

Get spelling, grammar and other intelligent writing suggestions in a single right-click (Alt +Down). Use the left-click to view the new card design and discover other options lie Add to dictionary, Show context, synonyms and more.

Excel

Easily switch how values are shown in PivotTables

This feature fills a gap that existed on Excel for Mac, by adding the Show Values as option to the context menu for PivotTable values cells.

PowerPoint

Presenter Coach on Mac desktop

Presenter Coach evaluates your pacing, pitch, your use of filler words, informal speech, euphemisms, and culturally sensitive terms, and it detects when you’re being overly wordy or are simply reading the text on a slide.

Outlook

View email and files from your contacts directly within the contact card.