The global head of Microsoft’s M12 fund is joining SoftBank’s Vision Fund

Nagraj Kashyap, Corporate Vice President and Global Head of M12 (formerly Microsoft Ventures), is leaving Microsoft. Nagraj is joining SoftBank’s Vision Fund as a Managing Partner.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Nagraj,” said Rajeev Misra, who heads the Vision Fund. “His vast experience investing in enterprise startups, leading teams, and helping founders leverage corporate networks will be major assets to our firm and broader ecosystem.”

Nagraj has more than 20 years of experience in venture capital, business development, software engineering, and management. Previously, he was a senior vice president and head of Qualcomm Ventures and led business development for Qualcomm Research.

Source: Bloomberg