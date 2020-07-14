According to reverse engineer Alessandro Paluzzi(@alex193a), Microsoft is planning to phase out the Microsoft Launcher Preview app by the end of this month. And replacing the Microsoft Launcher Preview app will be a new Microsoft Launcher.

This is the pop-up message that will inform you about the depreciation of #Microsoft Launcher Preview ? pic.twitter.com/6IuwMbMp80 — Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) July 14, 2020

It’s not known why exactly Microsoft is planning to replace the Microsoft Launcher Preview app with a new Launcher app, neither do we know anything about the app that will replace it. It’s not clear whether or not Microsoft will pull the app from Play Store and release a new one, either.

Microsoft Launcher Preview first came into existence roughly six months ago. According to Microsoft, the app was designed to test the “early-stage features” that will be coming to the stable Microsoft Launcher app.

You can download the Microsoft Launcher Preview app from the below link, or you can visit the Google Play Store and search for the app.