Microsoft Launcher beta app has received an update in the Google Play Store, taking the app to version 6.210404.0.962251.

Unfortunately, Microsoft has not updated the changelog from the last update, however, and it still reads:

Home screen settings and app alignment on Surface Duo have been improved

Apps will now remain in the same order after restarting Launcher

Browser settings will no longer be affected by updates

Issues with Time and Weather widgets have been corrected

Known bugs were fixed and performance updates were made for an improved experience

On the Surface Duo forums however users are reporting faster response to phone orientation changes, better touch response and improvements to the “black screen” issue some Surface Duo users experience.

