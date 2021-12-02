Microsoft and KPMG are exploring quantum-inspired solutions for business problems

Microsoft today announced that it is working with KPMG to explore quantum-inspired optimization techniques to solve common business problems. Right now, we don’t have a real quantum computer hardware. But emulating the quantum effects on classical computers has led to the development of quantum-inspired optimization (QIO) algorithms that run on classical hardware for better performance.

Partnership details:

KPMG has built a dedicated team of professionals focused on quantum-related technologies.

The team is educating clients on future capabilities of quantum computing and how to apply emerging capabilities to real business problems today.

Initial collaboration projects expect to focus on benchmarking solutions for financial services portfolio optimization and telecommunication service fleet optimization. The teams plan to share results in the coming months.

“We are excited to work directly with Microsoft engineering and research experts applying Azure Quantum QIO technology to our clients’ most challenging optimization problems,” says Bent Dalager, Global Head of KPMG’s Quantum Hub. “The Azure Quantum platform allows us to explore numerous different solver approaches utilizing the same code, helping to minimize re-work and improve efficiency. The shared goal for these initial projects is to build solution blueprints for common industry optimization problems using Azure Quantum, which we can then provide to more clients at scale.”

Source: Microsoft