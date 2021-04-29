Microsoft acquires Kinvolk to build and improve open source Linux and cloud native technologies

Microsoft today announced the acquisition of Kinvolk. Kinvolk was started with a mission to build and improve open source Linux and cloud native technologies. Kinvolk created Flatcar Container Linux, a popular alternative to CoreOS Container Linux, as well as the Lokomotive and Inspektor Gadget projects.

Microsoft and Kinvolk were already working together on several projects. Both the companies worked on Service Mesh Interface, bringing Flatcar Container Linux to Azure and supporting the migration of major Azure customers from CoreOS to Flatcar, and most recently enabling support for Azure Kubernetes Service (AKS) with Lokomotive and Inspektor Gadget.

Microsoft mentioned that Kinvolk team will be key contributors to the engineering development of Azure Kubernetes Service (AKS), Azure Arc, and future projects that will expand Azure’s hybrid container platform capabilities and increase Microsoft’s upstream open source contributions in the Kubernetes and container space. Microsoft also confirmed that it is committed to maintaining and building upon Kinvolk’s open source contributions. Microsoft and the Kinvolk team will continue to collaborate with the larger Flatcar community on the development of Flatcar Container Linux.

Source: Microsoft, Kinvolk