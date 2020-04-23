Now Microsoft has a competitive browser with the new Chromium-powered Edge browser, they are going all out to promote it.

WindowsLatest has noticed that Microsoft is pushing its new browser via a small banner on Outlook.com.

The ad offers an every-changing roll-call of messages and is only being shown to Chrome users, with existing Edge and Firefox users also being spared.

Messages include:

“Download now”

“Let’s go”

“Get the new Microsoft Edge™

“Download Microsoft Edge”

“The new Microsoft Edge-built to bring you the best of the web.”

“Take control while you browse with the new Microsoft Edge.*

“Microsoft Edge + Outlook = Better together.”

“The new Microsoft Edge helps keep you safe on the web.”

“Browse smarter with the new Microsoft Edge.”

“The new Microsoft Edge-built with your productivity in mind.”

“Make Outlook more accessible with built-in tools like Read Aloud in the new Microsoft Edge.”

“It’s your data. You should decide what happens to it.™

“Expect more. The new browser recommended by Microsoft is here.”

“The new browser recommended by Microsoft is here.”

“Get speed, performance, and compatibility with the new Microsoft Edge.”

“Try it now”

Some of the messages are somewhat dubious, such as the one offering improved compatibility and many others focus on the privacy angle.

What do our readers think of the new Microsoft Edge push? Let us know below.