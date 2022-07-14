Netflix is determined to launch an ad-supported subscription, and it was just made final when it chose Microsoft as its sales partner for the new offering.

“Microsoft has the proven ability to support all our advertising needs as we together build a new ad-supported offering,” said Netflix COO Greg Peters in a post announcing the partnership. “More importantly, Microsoft offered the flexibility to innovate over time on both the technology and sales side, as well as strong privacy protections for our members. It’s very early days and we have much to work through. But our long-term goal is clear: More choice for consumers and a premium, better-than-linear TV brand experience for advertisers. We’re excited to work with Microsoft as we bring this new service to life.”

According to Microsoft, it will basically connect marketers with advertising needs to Netflix. “All ads served on Netflix will be exclusively available through the Microsoft platform,” says Mikhail Parakhin, President of Web Experiences at Microsoft. “This is a big day for Netflix and Microsoft. We’re excited to offer new premium value to our ecosystem of marketers and partners while helping Netflix deliver more choice to their customers.”

The new subscription aided by Microsoft’s service will be an additional option to Netflix’s current offerings, including ads-free basic, standard, and premium plans. Three months ago, it can be recalled that the company also expressed its plans to resolve the account-sharing problems on its platform by introducing the “sub-accounts” feature. It was announced that the test has already started in certain markets (specifically in Chile, Costa Rica, and Peru), but there are still no clear updates on when it will arrive to all users.

The actions were just a few of the subscription streaming service company’s steps to handle the slow growth of its subscriber population in 2022. In the first quarter of the year, Netflix shared with its shareholders that it lost at least 200,000 subscribers for various reasons, like “sluggish economic growth” and inflation, competition, the Russia-Ukraine war, and the pandemic.

In the past months, Netflix has also been active as it tries to attract new customers and improve its audience experience. Months ago, it launched the “mystery box” for kids, “Category Hub” in the TV menu, double thumbs up. There are also reports that the company is trying new features to let users watch livestreams on the platform and its upcoming shows early. As for the new ad-supported offering, users are promised to have a more affordable subscription, but only time will tell if it is an effective move to charm new customers.