Microsoft Ignite is coming and the Microsoft Mechanics Twitter account is running a promotion where they are giving away a brand-new Surface Pro 7+ if you merely tweet using their hashtag.
Microsoft Mechanics #MSIgnite giveaway
—no raffle tickets, it's just about sharing good info.
Your chance to WIN a Surface Pro 7+ for Business starts Tuesday, March 2, 2021
Check out our lineup: https://t.co/IOptF3nQaZ
Rules: https://t.co/8nsFizbPTt #MechSweepstakes pic.twitter.com/q93smFHhPx
— Microsoft Mechanics (@MSFTMechanics) February 28, 2021
The contest is running between the 2nd an 5th of March and is worldwide.
Microsoft is giving away the Surface Pro 7+ for Business -Platinum, Intel Core i5, 8GB, 256GB, LTE with Surface Pro Signature Type Cover in Poppy Red worth around $1,610.
To enter:
- •From Twitter, LinkedIn or Facebook, share or retweet a Microsoft Mechanics social media posts that has both the hashtags#MechSweepstakesand #MSIgnite.
- Microsoft is only accepting one entry per entrant per LinkedIn, Twitter or Facebook accountper day, for a total of eighteen(18) entry(ies) per entrant. Non-winning entries from one day will not roll over to other days.
Read the full terms and conditions at Microsoft here.