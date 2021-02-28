Microsoft Ignite is coming and the Microsoft Mechanics Twitter account is running a promotion where they are giving away a brand-new Surface Pro 7+ if you merely tweet using their hashtag.

Microsoft Mechanics #MSIgnite giveaway

—no raffle tickets, it's just about sharing good info. Your chance to WIN a Surface Pro 7+ for Business starts Tuesday, March 2, 2021 Check out our lineup: https://t.co/IOptF3nQaZ

Rules: https://t.co/8nsFizbPTt #MechSweepstakes pic.twitter.com/q93smFHhPx — Microsoft Mechanics (@MSFTMechanics) February 28, 2021

The contest is running between the 2nd an 5th of March and is worldwide.

Microsoft is giving away the Surface Pro 7+ for Business -Platinum, Intel Core i5, 8GB, 256GB, LTE with Surface Pro Signature Type Cover in Poppy Red worth around $1,610.

To enter:

•From Twitter, LinkedIn or Facebook, share or retweet a Microsoft Mechanics social media posts that has both the hashtags#MechSweepstakesand #MSIgnite.

Microsoft is only accepting one entry per entrant per LinkedIn, Twitter or Facebook accountper day, for a total of eighteen(18) entry(ies) per entrant. Non-winning entries from one day will not roll over to other days.

Read the full terms and conditions at Microsoft here.