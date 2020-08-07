Report: Microsoft to invest $100 million in ShareChat

ShareChat is an Indian social media platform with over 60 million monthly active users across 15 languages of India. It directly competes with ByteDance’s Helo app in India. Livemint today reported that Microsoft is in talks with ShareChat to invest around $100 million. Interestingly, after the Indian government banned TikTok last year in the country, ShareChat launched a short video platform called Moj to attract TikTok users.

Microsoftâ€™s interest in ShareChat comes at a time when the company is already in discussions with ByteDance to acquire TikTokâ€™s global operations.

Source: Livemint