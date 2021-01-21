Microsoft introduces intelligent task suggestions in My Day on To Do’s web application

Microsoft today announced the intelligent task suggestions in My Day on To Do’s web application. Microsoft uses AI to identify tasks that seem important, suggesting them based on keywords.
Here’s how the feature works:
- Head to To Do web application and select the My Day list.
- There’s a new section, Tasks that seem important, in the suggestions pane. It can help you identify tasks to add to your My Day list so you can focus on getting things done.
- If a suggestion isn’t relevant to you, just select more options > This isn’t relevant to me.
The new intelligent task suggestions feature is available on the To Do web app.
Source: Microsoft
Comments