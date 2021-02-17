The keynote presentation at Microsoft Ignite will have mind-blowing demos

Microsoft recently opened the registration for Microsoft Ignite digital event happening in March. The Envisioning Tomorrow keynote presentation at Microsoft Ignite will feature Satya Nadella, Mitra Azizirad, CVP of AI and Innovation Marketing, and several other Microsoft executives. Microsoft today revealed that there will be mind-blowing demos during the keynote. Microsoft even listed down five reasons you should tune in to this keynote presentation, read them below.

Reason No. 5

You’ll learn from Azizirad how Microsoft approaches innovation. Together, we’ll explore advances in how we develop and collaborate with AI systems, how biotechnology will revolutionize the way we understand healthcare – and much more!

Reason No. 4

You’ll also hear from Microsoft researchers and customers about breakthrough innovations and how, from seeing the world from an alternative perspective, they are making these innovations real.

Reason No. 3

Of course, if you’re curious about what it takes to bring innovation to life, we won’t just tell you about it, we’ll show you how it works!

Reason No. 2

Okay, we aren’t just showing you either. We want you to participate, and you’ll have the opportunity to interact with these innovations. You’ll be able to fly a drone, challenge an AI model or even make it snow on Azizirad –we’re not joking!

Reason No. 1

And the most exciting reason you should be there? You’re going to be blown away by all the innovation that we’re going to share with you AND you may even win a special edition Microsoft AI flight jacket!