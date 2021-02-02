Microsoft Ignite digital event registration is open now

by Pradeep

 

Microsoft Ignite

Last year, Microsoft announced the cancellation of Ignite 2020 in-person event. Later, Microsoft announced that there will be two Microsoft Ignite global online events. The first event happened in September last year. The second Microsoft Ignite event will be held on March 2–4, 2021. Today, Microsoft opened the registration for Microsoft Ignite digital event happening in March. You can register for Microsoft Ignite conference here.

As expected, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella will join other Microsoft executives for the Ignite event keynote.

Some links in the article may not be viewable as you are using an AdBlocker. Please add us to your whitelist to enable the website to function properly.

Related
Comments