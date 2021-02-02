Microsoft Ignite digital event registration is open now

Last year, Microsoft announced the cancellation of Ignite 2020 in-person event. Later, Microsoft announced that there will be two Microsoft Ignite global online events. The first event happened in September last year. The second Microsoft Ignite event will be held on March 2–4, 2021. Today, Microsoft opened the registration for Microsoft Ignite digital event happening in March. You can register for Microsoft Ignite conference here.

As expected, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella will join other Microsoft executives for the Ignite event keynote.