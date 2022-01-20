Microsoft HoloLens 2 now available for Indian enterprises across industries

Microsoft announced yesterday that HoloLens 2 is now available in India which will enable Indian enterprises across industries to deploy mixed reality solutions. HoloLens 2 can be ordered via commercial authorized resellers Softline and Team Computer. Trade enquiries can be routed to the authorized distributor Redington India.

“We are in a new era of computing, in which the digital world goes beyond two-dimensional screens and enters the three-dimensional world. HoloLens 2 helps businesses and their employees complete crucial tasks faster, safer, and more efficiently, and creates new ways to connect with customers and partners. It also addresses specific local industry challenges by enabling capabilities that help companies become more competitive and innovative at scale,” said Rajiv Sodhi, Chief Operating Officer, Microsoft India.

With this expanded availability, HoloLens 2 is now available in the following countries:

Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, China, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, Thailand, UK, US, and Vietnam

Source: Microsoft