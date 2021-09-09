Microsoft hires former Google and Facebook product leader to lead “Teams for Life”

Early this month, we reported that Manik Gupta has joined Microsoft as Corporate Vice President for Teams consumer experiences, Skype and GroupMe. Prior to this job, Manik was at Uber as Chief Product Officer for about 4 years and before that he was leading the Google Maps team at Google.

Yesterday, Geekwire reported that Microsoft has hired Amit Fulay as Vice President of Product. Amit will be leading the “Teams for Life” product group which developers the Teams consumer experiences. Amit will be reporting to Manik Gupta. Before joining Microsoft, Amit was at Facebook as Director of Product Management for almost 4 years. Before that, he was at Google leading various product groups.

Source: Geekwire