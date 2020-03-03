Microsoft reconsidering “presence at industry events in the coming months”

Last week, we reported that Microsoft may end up cancelling Build 2020, its annual developer conference. It looks like Microsoft has not yet made the decision. Microsoft has posted the following message in the Build conference website.

In light of the global health concerns due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), Microsoft is monitoring public health guidance in relation to in-person events. At this time, global health?authorities have not issued guidance to avoid travel to this location.?We are looking carefully at our event calendar as well as our presence at industry events in the coming months. We are not taking decisions lightly, but the health and well-being of our employees, partners, customers and other guests remain our ultimate priority. We will continue to monitor and make any necessary changes as the situation evolves.

To summarize, Build 2020 will happen as per the plan. But there might be changes based on the coronavirus situation around the world. Microsoft has published the same message on Ignite and Inspire conference websites as well.

via: Neowin