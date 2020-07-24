Microsoft GroupMe app updated for iOS and Android with two new features

Microsoft recently updated the GroupMe app for Android and iOS devices with two new features. First, you can can now personalize your groups with themes. Second, you can now edit images, add filters and scan documents. This update also includes bug fixes.

Recently, Microsoft added the ability to create a Skype group video call with a single tap inside a GroupMe group chat window. When you tap the Skype icon on the top of the chat window, you will be asked whether you want to create a Skype call link, once you tap on “Create Link”, Skype video chat link will be posted on the chat. Anyone on the group can tap the link and join the video call. The main highlight is that Skype account is not required for this feature to work.

You can download the updated GroupMe app here from Play Store and here from Microsoft Store.