Microsoft Garage’s Stay Current extension is a customizable digital assistant for your browser

Microsoft Garage today revealed its latest project, Stay Current, a digital assistant for your web browser. With Stay Current, you can build your own customized assistant with no programming knowledge.

Right now, Stay Current will allow you to stay up to date on the latest information from around the web. For example, you can request Stay Current to notify you when the sold-out Xbox Series X comes back in stock, or you can get an alert when a particular Airbnb you are interested becomes available for a weekend. You also teach Stay Current to visit any website and let it know what pieces of information you would like to track.

At the core, Stay Current has what we call a “teaching tool” which you can use to interact with websites and train your AI agent to pull out and track the data that you care about. Once you begin training your AI agent, you can view all the things they are tracking on your behalf in one centralized dashboard. Your dashboard contains your set of trackers, each representing the different pieces of information you are tracking around the web. Checking the number of unread emails, getting the latest financial updates on your portfolio, finding available reservations at your favorite restaurant, and so much more is possible with Stay Current.

Key features include:

Build customized trackers from any website.

Receive notifications when tracker value changes.

Add pre-build trackers with a single click.

See one convenient view for all your tracked updates.

Stay Current will be available to select early adopters next month. You can join the waitlist here.

