As part of Game Stack Live, Microsoft today published two new videos for game developers that offer guidance on how to build a best in class cloud aware experience for their games.

In order to add Project xCloud game streaming support, Xbox game developers need not modify their games. However, game developers can enhance the game streaming experience by optimizing their games. For example, they can take advantage of following Cloud Aware capabilities to create great experiences for the new markets, devices and networks your players now have access to. Watch the video embedded above to learn more.

In another video, Microsoft shared Project xCloud’s journey and learnings from this past year. You can watch it below.

Source: Microsoft