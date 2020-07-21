Microsoft FOSS Fund will provide $10,000 sponsorships to open source projects

Microsoft yesterday announced the new Microsoft FOSS Fund that offers a direct way for Microsoft engineers to participate in the nomination and selection process to help open source projects they are interested in. Microsoft FOSS Fund will offer $10,000 sponsorships to open source projects selected by Microsoft employees.

“While Microsoft and its many teams sponsor everything from open source conferences to contributing to foundations like the Open Source Initiative (OSI) and industry groups such as the Linux Foundation, we hope that the FOSS Fund can help to connect to a new set of projects that we may not have thought to fund in the past, providing real value to communities and projects that help power Microsoft products, services, and our customers,” wrote Microsoft in the FOSS Fund page.

Microsoft employees can nominate their favorite open source project if it meets the following requirements:

the open source project must be used by Microsoft

the project must have an OSI-approved open source license

needs to have a way to receive funds that our procurement and legal teams are happy with (GitHub Sponsors is great!)

the project cannot be owned by a Microsoft employee

Source: Microsoft