Microsoft Flight Simulator coming to Steam, VR support coming later this fall

We already know that Microsoft Flight Simulator is coming to Windows 10 via Microsoft Store on August. Today, Microsoft announced that Microsoft Flight Simulator is also coming to Steam on August 18. You can pre-order the Standard, Deluxe, and Premium Deluxe editions of Microsoft Flight Simulator from today on Steam.

Microsoft today also announced that Flight Simulator will support TrackIR and VR. While the TrackIR support will be available from day one, VR support will be coming as an update later this fall.

TrackIR: TrackIR is the premier head tracking solution delivering full six degree of freedom (6DOF) camera control for an ultra-immersive simulator experience. TrackIR allows simmers to enjoy a low latency mouse free look around with Flight Simulator in full 4K/HDR, while still allowing easy interaction with a suite of hardware peripherals. HP Reverb G2: Created by HP in collaboration with Microsoft and Valve, the upcoming Reverb G2 headset has a bright, high resolution display, excellent tracking, and immersive audio to take maximum advantage of Microsoft Flight Simulator’s incredible visuals and fully 3D soundscape. The HP Reverb G2 will be available later this fall and the VR update will be a free update for all Flight Simulator players.

In addition to Track IR and VR, Microsoft is also working with partners like Honeycomb Aeronautical, Logitech G, Thrustmaster, Virtual Fly and many other manufacturers for peripherals support.

In the future, Microsoft will release several Flight Simulator updates such as themed DLC bundles, free world updates and more.

Source: Microsoft

