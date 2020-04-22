We’ve been waiting for a while to find out what the Microsoft Flight Simulator specs requirements would be for PC. We just didn’t expect them to be so broad.

Released yesterday, the Microsoft Flight Simulator specs requirements have revealed the widest range of supported hardware we’ve seen in quite a while.

While the upcoming flight simulator starts at asking for just a measley Intel i5-4460 with a creaking GTX 770, the Microsoft Flight Simulator specs requirements go all the way up to an Intel i7-9800X paired with an NVIDIA RTX 2080. Yeah.

This comes on top of the game’s requirement to be connected to the internet for the best quality visuals. Even with an RTX 2080, you’ll need a maximum internet connection of 50mbps for the best possible experience. However, the Microsoft Flight Simulator specs requirements state that you can play with just 5mbps.

Check out the full spec list below:

Microsoft has not yet revealed what resolution or framerate the title’s minimum specifications requirements are targeting. Much like other AAA games, we’d assume they’re targeting 30 frames-per-second at 1280×720, but Microsoft has aimed lower in the past with their PC ports.

