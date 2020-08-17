Microsoft Flight Simulator launch timings revealed

Microsoft Flight Simulator is one of the most anticipated games of 2020 and it is set to launch tomorrow (18th August 2020). If you have pre-ordered the game via the Microsoft Store, you will be able to download and enjoy Microsoft Flight Simulator on a rolling release depending on your timezone. Check out the list below to see what time Microsoft Flight Simulator will unlock for you.

AUGUST 17, 2020 10:00 UTC Kiribati 11:00 UTC American Samoa, The Marshall Islands, Mauru, Niue, Samoa, Tokelau, Tonga, Tuvalu, The United States Minor Outlying Islands, Wallis and Futuna 12:00 UTC Antarctica, Fiji, New Zealand 13:00 UTC New Caledonia, Norfolk Island, Solomon Islands, Vanuatu 14:00 UTC Australia, Guam, Federated States of Micronesia, The Northern Mariana Islands, Papua New Guinea 15:00 UTC Japan, The Republic of Korea, Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, Palau, Timor-Leste 16:00 UTC Brunei Darussalam, Hong Kong, Macao, Malaysia, The Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan 17:00 UTC Cambodia, Christmas Island, Indonesia, The Lao People’s Democratic Republic, Mongolia, Thailand, Viet Nam 17:30 UTC The Cocos (Keeling) Islands, Myanmar 18:00 UTC Bangladesh, Bhutan, The British Indian Ocean Territory, Kyrgyzstan 18:15 UTC Nepal 18:30 UTC India, Sri Lanka 19:00 UTC The French Southern Territories, Kazakhstan, Maldives, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan 19:30 UTC Afghanistan 20:00 UTC Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Iraq, Kuwait, Mauritius, Oman, Qatar, Réunion, Saint Barthélemy, Seychelles, The United Arab Emirates, Yemen 21:00 UTC Åland Islands, Belarus, The Comoros, Cyprus, Djibouti, Egypt, Eritrea, Estonia, Ethiopia, Finland, Greece, Israel, Jordan, Kenya, Latvia, Lebanon, Libya, Lithuania, Madagascar, Mayotte, The Republic of Moldova, Palestine, Romania, The Russian Federation, Saudi Arabia, Somalia, United Republic of Tanzania, Turkey, Uganda, Ukraine 22:00 UTC Albania, Algeria, Austria, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Burundi, Croatia, Czechia, Denmark, Eswatini, France, Germany, Gibraltar, The Holy See, Hungary, Italy, Lesotho, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, Malawi, Malta, Monaco, Montenegro, Mozambique, Namibia, The Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Republic of North Macedonia, Rwanda, San Marino, Serbia, Slovakia, South Africa, Spain, Svalbard and Jan Mayen, Slovenia, Sweden, Switzerland, Tunisia, Zambia, Zimbabwe 23:00 UTC Angola, Benin, Botswana, Cameroon, The Central African Republic, Chad, The Democratic Republic of the Kongo, The Congo, Equatorial Guinea, The Faroe Islands, Gabon, Isle of Man, Ireland, Morocco, The Niger, Nigeria, Portugal, Saint Helena, Ascension, and the Tristan da Cunha, The United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland AUGUST 18, 2020 00:00 UTC Bouvet Island, Burkina Faso, Côte d’Ivoire, The Gambia, Ghana, Greenland, Guernsey, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Iceland, Jersey, Liberia, Mali, Mauritania, Sao Tome and Principe, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Togo 01:00 UTC Cabo Verde, Saint Pierre and Miquelon, South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands 03:00 UTC Anguilla, Anguilla and Barbuda, Argentina, Aruba, Barbados, Bermuda, Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba, Dominica, Brazil (BRT), The Dominican Republic, French Guiana, Grenada, Guadeloupe, Guyana, Martinique, Montserrat, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Martin, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Sint Maarten, Trinidad and Tobago, Virgin Islands (U.S.) 04:00 UTC The Bahamas, Brazil (AMT), Plurinational State of Bolivia, Canada, The Cayman Islands, Chile, Curaçao, The Falkland Islands, Georgia, Haiti, Jamaica, Panama, Paraguay, The Turks and Caicos Islands, The United States of America (Eastern), Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela 05:00 UTC Belize, Brazil (ACT), Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Heard Island and McDonald Islands, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Peru, The United States of America (Central) 07:00 UTC Pitcairn, The United States of America (Western) 10:00 UTC The Cook Islands French Polynesia

If you purchased Microsoft Flight Simulator via Steam, you will be able to download at 04:00 UTC ( August 18, 12:00am EST) universally across all countries.

You can pre-order the Microsoft Flight Simulator game here from Microsoft Store. Xbox Game Pass for PC subscribers can enjoy the standard edition of the game for free on the launch day. Microsoft Flight Simulator will have 30 different aircrafts and 40 detailed airports. You can find the list of aircrafts and airports that will be available in the Microsoft Flight Simulator game here.