Microsoft Flight Simulator launch timings revealed

Microsoft Flight Simulator is one of the most anticipated games of 2020 and it is set to launch tomorrow (18th August 2020). If you have pre-ordered the game via the Microsoft Store, you will be able to download and enjoy Microsoft Flight Simulator on a rolling release depending on your timezone. Check out the list below to see what time Microsoft Flight Simulator will unlock for you.
AUGUST 17, 2020
10:00 UTC
Kiribati
11:00 UTC
American Samoa, The Marshall Islands, Mauru, Niue, Samoa, Tokelau, Tonga, Tuvalu, The United States Minor Outlying Islands, Wallis and Futuna
12:00 UTC
Antarctica, Fiji, New Zealand
13:00 UTC
New Caledonia, Norfolk Island, Solomon Islands, Vanuatu
14:00 UTC
Australia, Guam, Federated States of Micronesia, The Northern Mariana Islands, Papua New Guinea
15:00 UTC
Japan, The Republic of Korea, Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, Palau, Timor-Leste
16:00 UTC
Brunei Darussalam, Hong Kong, Macao, Malaysia, The Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan
17:00 UTC
Cambodia, Christmas Island, Indonesia, The Lao People’s Democratic Republic, Mongolia, Thailand, Viet Nam
17:30 UTC
The Cocos (Keeling) Islands, Myanmar
18:00 UTC
Bangladesh, Bhutan, The British Indian Ocean Territory, Kyrgyzstan
18:15 UTC
Nepal
18:30 UTC
India, Sri Lanka
19:00 UTC
The French Southern Territories, Kazakhstan, Maldives, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan
19:30 UTC
Afghanistan
20:00 UTC
Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Iraq, Kuwait, Mauritius, Oman, Qatar, Réunion, Saint Barthélemy, Seychelles, The United Arab Emirates, Yemen
21:00 UTC
Åland Islands, Belarus, The Comoros, Cyprus, Djibouti, Egypt, Eritrea, Estonia, Ethiopia, Finland, Greece, Israel, Jordan, Kenya, Latvia, Lebanon, Libya, Lithuania, Madagascar, Mayotte, The Republic of Moldova, Palestine, Romania, The Russian Federation, Saudi Arabia, Somalia, United Republic of Tanzania, Turkey, Uganda, Ukraine
22:00 UTC
Albania, Algeria, Austria, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Burundi, Croatia, Czechia, Denmark, Eswatini, France, Germany, Gibraltar, The Holy See, Hungary, Italy, Lesotho, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, Malawi, Malta, Monaco, Montenegro, Mozambique, Namibia, The Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Republic of North Macedonia, Rwanda, San Marino, Serbia, Slovakia, South Africa, Spain, Svalbard and Jan Mayen, Slovenia, Sweden, Switzerland, Tunisia, Zambia, Zimbabwe
23:00 UTC
Angola, Benin, Botswana, Cameroon, The Central African Republic, Chad, The Democratic Republic of the Kongo, The Congo, Equatorial Guinea, The Faroe Islands, Gabon, Isle of Man, Ireland, Morocco, The Niger, Nigeria, Portugal, Saint Helena, Ascension, and the Tristan da Cunha, The United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland
AUGUST 18, 2020
00:00 UTC
Bouvet Island, Burkina Faso, Côte d’Ivoire, The Gambia, Ghana, Greenland, Guernsey, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Iceland, Jersey, Liberia, Mali, Mauritania, Sao Tome and Principe, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Togo
01:00 UTC
Cabo Verde, Saint Pierre and Miquelon, South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands
03:00 UTC
Anguilla, Anguilla and Barbuda, Argentina, Aruba, Barbados, Bermuda, Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba, Dominica, Brazil (BRT), The Dominican Republic, French Guiana, Grenada, Guadeloupe, Guyana, Martinique, Montserrat, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Martin, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Sint Maarten, Trinidad and Tobago, Virgin Islands (U.S.)
04:00 UTC
The Bahamas, Brazil (AMT), Plurinational State of Bolivia, Canada, The Cayman Islands, Chile, Curaçao, The Falkland Islands, Georgia, Haiti, Jamaica, Panama, Paraguay, The Turks and Caicos Islands, The United States of America (Eastern), Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela
05:00 UTC
Belize, Brazil (ACT), Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Heard Island and McDonald Islands, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Peru, The United States of America (Central)
07:00 UTC
Pitcairn, The United States of America (Western)
10:00 UTC
The Cook Islands French Polynesia
If you purchased Microsoft Flight Simulator via Steam, you will be able to download at 04:00 UTC ( August 18, 12:00am EST) universally across all countries.
You can pre-order the Microsoft Flight Simulator game here from Microsoft Store. Xbox Game Pass for PC subscribers can enjoy the standard edition of the game for free on the launch day. Microsoft Flight Simulator will have 30 different aircrafts and 40 detailed airports. You can find the list of aircrafts and airports that will be available in the Microsoft Flight Simulator game here.