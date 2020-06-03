Microsoft is working on fixing the gibberish text bug in Edge Installer

Microsoft Edge installer has been plagued with a weird bug which shows gibberish text. The issue appears to be affecting almost all the different languages. Microsoft has now acknowledged the issue and is working on a solution for the problem.

According to a tweet from Missy Quarry, Community Manager for Microsoft Edge Insiders the company is aware of the issue and is working on releasing a fix for the bug.

Hey, Geoff! Sorry to see you've hit this. The team is aware and working on resolving it now. 🙂 — Missy Quarry (@MSEdgeMissy) June 2, 2020

There is no estimated timeline for the fix but we expect Microsoft to roll out a fix for the issue soon. Microsoft has also not revealed what is causing the issue.

Via Techdows