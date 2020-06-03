Microsoft is working on fixing the gibberish text bug in Edge Installer

by Sean Chan

Microsoft Edge installer has been plagued with a weird bug which shows gibberish text. The issue appears to be affecting almost all the different languages. Microsoft has now acknowledged the issue and is working on a solution for the problem.

According to a tweet from Missy Quarry, Community Manager for Microsoft Edge Insiders the company is aware of the issue and is working on releasing a fix for the bug.

There is no estimated timeline for the fix but we expect Microsoft to roll out a fix for the issue soon. Microsoft has also not revealed what is causing the issue.

Via Techdows

Some links in the article may not be viewable as you are using an AdBlocker. Please add us to your whitelist to enable the website to function properly.

Related
Comments