Many Xbox Series X players have complained of disconnection issues with the Xbox Controller, with Microsoft’s support pages filled with gamers having the problem.

Microsoft acknowledged the issue earlier this year and promised a fix, and, according to Xbox employee Jason Roland, the most recent March Xbox System Update has done just that.

Lots of Xbox news this week, but in case you missed it we released our March Xbox System Update yesterday. In addition to the new features, this release also fixes many of the controller disconnects players have reported. Keep the feedback coming.https://t.co/bltTsL6Lty — Jason Ronald (@jronald) March 10, 2021

The update fixes many bit not all of the controller disconnect issues players have been having.

The update otherwise brings Auto HDR and improved FPS.

It does not however claim to fix all issues, and if you are still troubled Microsoft encourages you to let them know.

via the Verge