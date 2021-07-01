Microsoft finds new firmware vulnerabilities in NETGEAR routers

Microsoft today announced that it recently discovered security vulnerabilities in NETGEAR DGN-2200v1 series routers that can compromise a network’s security. Microsoft found these vulnerabilities when analyzing a very odd behavior: a device owned by a non-IT personnel was trying to access a NETGEAR DGN-2200v1 router’s management port. Microsoft shared the details with NETGEAR through coordinated vulnerability disclosure via Microsoft Security Vulnerability Research.

“Routers are integral to networking, so it is important to secure the programs supporting its functions. Collaboration between vulnerability researchers, software vendors and other players is crucial to helping secure the overall user experience. This includes disclosing vulnerabilities to vendors under the guiding principles of Coordinated Vulnerability Disclosure (CVD). We would like to thank the NETGEAR security and engineering teams for their cooperation,” wrote Jonathan Bar Or from Microsoft 365 Defender Research Team.

Source: Microsoft