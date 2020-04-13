Microsoft filed Form 8-K with SEC to clarify 775% increase in cloud usage

Last month, Microsoft published a blog post highlighting the increase in usage of its cloud services. Microsoft specifically mentioned that it saw a 775 percent increase of its cloud services in regions that have enforced social distancing or shelter in place orders. Later, Microsoft clarified that this statement is not accurate. Microsoft updated the blog post saying that it saw a 775 percent increase in Teams’ calling and meeting monthly users in a one month period in Italy, where social distancing or shelter in place orders have been enforced.

In addition to the updated blog post, Microsoft has also filed Form 8-K with SEC to avoid any lawsuits in the future. Check out Microsoft’s “Regulation FD Disclosure” below.

On March 28, 2020, Microsoft Corporation posted an entry on the Microsoft Azure Blog, a site directed primarily at customers, partners, and other parties interested in developments in Azure technologies and services. The post contained, among other information, a statement that “We have seen a 775 percent increase of our cloud services in regions that have enforced social distancing or shelter in place orders.” The metric in this statement was intended to refer only to a specific cloud-based service, Teams calling and meeting monthly users, in a specific country, Italy. The statement was not intended to provide information about the performance of Azure and cloud services generally, Microsoft’s Intelligent Cloud segment, or Microsoft as a whole. We corrected the blog entry to clarify the nature of this information on March 30, 2020. A copy of the corrected blog is filed as Exhibit 99.1 and may be viewed at https://azure.microsoft.com/en-us/blog/update-2-on-microsoft-cloud-services-continuity/.

Source: SEC